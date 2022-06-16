A PROTEST over rising fuel prices took place on the A465 Head of the Valleys Road in the north of Gwent today.

Ahead of the protest, Gwent Police warned anyone not involved in the planned protest to "consider taking alternative routes" this morning.

A spokesman said this morning: "We’re aware of a planned protest on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road on Thursday, June 16, near Brynmawr.

"Our advice to motorists is to consider taking alternative routes as this may lead to delays throughout the morning between 8.30am and 9am."

A rolling roadblock was in place on the A465 at around 10.15am this morning.

A single lane of slow moving traffic was reported moving down the duel carriageway.

It is thought that this replaced the initial road closure/roadblock idea due to police guidance on the legality of blocking the carriageway.

During a video of the protest, police were spotted on bridges overlooking the A465 in order to observe proceedings.

Meanwhile, motorists who overtook the roadblock were described as "ungrateful" by those involved.

The livestream of the A465 ran into a familiar problem for northern parts of Gwent - patchy service.

A livestream of the convoy lost signal and ended.

Police confirmed later in the day that eight vehicles were present in the protest, with others caught up in the congestion.

Superintendent Mike Richards said: “We were aware of a planned protest on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road on Thursday, June 16, near Brynmawr.

“Officers attended the protest – where eight vehicles were present – to facilitate the event in a lawful, peaceful and safe manner.

“It is our duty to ensure public safety and protect individuals going about their lawful business, and this includes those exercising their right to protest.

“Ahead of the protest taking place, we spoke to the organiser on several occasions to ensure that the event was fully compliant with the law and any changes to the planned protest would have been agreed with the event organiser to ensure its legality.

“Fortunately, this event passed without incident and no arrests or warning were issued by officers.”