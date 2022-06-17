BLAENAU GWENT planners were slammed by a planning applicant for failing to explain why they had refused plans for a first-floor extension.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday, June 16, an application by Meirion Morgan for an extension to the first floor at five Village Lane, Ebbw Vale, was discussed by the committee.

The application had been brought in front of the committee by Cllr Derrick Bevan.

Planning officers had recommended the scheme should be refused, by Cllr Bevan said he believed this was “unjustified”, saying the development would not have an impact upon neighbouring properties.

Planning officer Joanne White told the committee that the “hipped roof” proposed for the extension had been considered “poor design” as it fails to “respect the main building”

Ms White said: “It is felt that the proposed first floor extension would have an overbearing impact on the amenity of neighbouring property and would have a detrimental visual impact upon the street scene.”

Mr Morgan said: “It’s the first I’ve heard that the hipped roof is bad design.”

“I was quite surprised the application was rejected as I thought it was in keeping with the look of the street.

“I’ve only had a brief two paragraphs on why it was rejected – it just stated it didn’t fit in with the SPG (supplementary planning guidance), but it didn’t explain why.

“It’s a bit unfair to be expected to resolve an issue when we don’t know what it is.

“There’s been very poor communication between myself and planning over why it’s been rejected.”

Mr Morgan told councillors that, as his teenage girls needed their own bedrooms, he thought it would be better to “build straight up” from the existing extension rather than “up sticks” and find a new home.

An office was also part of the project as Mr Morgan’s wife is a social worker who works a lot from home.

Ms White said that all communication on design changes had been with Mr Morgan’s planning agent, Creative Design Wales.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “What’s concerning is, if there has been a breakdown of communication, I can’t see how we can give this a fair hearing.”

Cllr Hodgins believed that the application be deferred to allow more negotiations to take place.

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett said deferring the application was not “realistic.”

Cllr David Wilkshire said: “I feel a bit bemuse why we’ve refused this; I would have liked a site visit.”

Cllr Peter Baldwin said: “They are using the same (house) footprint, they are not using the garden, there’s no objections.

“From what I have seen and heard; I would be looking at granting it.”

A vote took place with four councillors voting for the officer’s recommendation to refuse the proposal and three voting to grant planning permission.

Planning services development manager Steve Smith said that planning officers would contact the applicant and explain their options.

He explained they could lodge an appeal, or re-submit the application with changes to overcome the problems.