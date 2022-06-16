VIDEO footage shows the moment a car fire stopped traffic on the M4 motorway near the Prince of Wales Bridge.

The video, shot by Nick Richardson, was taken at around 4pm this afternoon.

It shows a white car, which looks to be a BMW, engulfed in flames and facing the wrong way.

The incident took place on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 motorway, just after the Prince of Wales Bridge over the Severn, near Pilning.

The road has since been cleared and traffic is moving freely again.

There are slight queues on the M49 however.