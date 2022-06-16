EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash in Newport this evening.
The incident has occurred on Queensway Meadows in the Llanwern area of the city.
The road has been closed between the Landrover site and the turning for the Glan Llyne estate.
Diversions have been put in place and there is a warning out to expect delays.
