Live

Live: Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau closed after crash

By Elis Sandford

  • Police have closed a road near to Tredegar this morning
  • Gainsborough Road in Cefn Golau has been shut while emergency services attend the scene
  • It comes as a result of a crash

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos