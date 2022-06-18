A HOUSE in Chepstow which was the site of a large explosion and subsequent fire two years ago is back on the market for sale.

The property, 38 Lower Church Street, was severely damaged after an explosion tore through the structure in September 2020.

Picture: Ollie Barnes

Pictures from the scene at the time show just how extensive the damage to the property was.

A man who was inside the property at the time was taken to hospital with injuries, described by police as serious.

No one else was injured in the blast. Several houses were evacuated following the explosion and subsequent fire.

Picture: Ollie Barnes

A safety fence has been in place in front of the property since the incident occurred.

Now, however, it is being listed for sale online as "an opportunity to develop and rebuild".

The listing, on Rightmove, does make mention of "extensive fire damage".

Picture: Rightmove

The property is currently listed with a guide price of £45,000.

Bidding opens Monday, July 4 at midday, and closes at midday two days later.