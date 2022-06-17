As the UK braces for the hottest summer in 50 years, tucking into a tasty ice cream cone sounds pretty good right about now.

Rather than waiting for the ice cream van to arrive, why not try your hand at making your own frozen treat?

We have rounded up some of the best ice cream makers for all budgets available from the biggest brands on the market including Aldi, Wayfair, AO and more.

Whether you're crazy about a chocolate tub or you're a sucker for a strawberry cone, here's how you can stock up your freezer with your homemade treat with as many sprinkles as you like!

Ice cream cone. Credit: Canva

Ice Cream makers from AO, Aldi, Wayfair and more as temperatures soar

Aldi - Ambiano Ice Cream Maker

Only available online, you can whip up soft ice cream in just 15-25 minutes.

Pop the detachable bowl into the freezer for 24 hours for just £24.99 via the Aldi website.

AO - Cuisinart Style Collection ICE31U Dessert maker - Pistachio.

Get creative in the kitchen with this Cuisinart ice cream maker which has a 1.4-litre capacity and a window so you can check on it as it churns.

Go wild and experiment with flavours for £119 via the AO website.

Three scoops of ice cream. Credit: Canva

The Range - Ice Cream Maker 1.5L Stainless Steel - Silver

Treat yourself, friends and family to a frozen treat of your own creation with this ice cream maker from The Range.

Not only that but you can create milkshakes, gelato, ice cream, sorbet and even frozen yoghurt for £134.99 via The Range website.

Wayfair - VonShef 2L Ice Cream Maker

Stock up the freezer with your own homemade frozen treats in just 20-40 minutes and a touch of a button.

The 2l capacity means you can make plenty for the whole family for just £39.97 via the Wayfair website.

Strawberry ice cream. Credit: Canva

Wayfair - Vanilla Sky 2 L Ice Cream Maker

Take your dessert making to the next level with this Vanilla Sky ice cream maker.

Available in red/black and silver/black, the sleek ice cream maker gives you fresh ice cream in just 30-40 minutes for £294.06 via the Wayfair website.

Lakeland - KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment 5KICA0WH

Make up to 1.9 litres of your favourite chilled desserts, sorbets or ice creams.

It fits most KitchenAid stand mixers, taking as little as 20 minutes for just £72 via the Lakeland website.