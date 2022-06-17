THE PANTOMIME is coming back to Newport (oh yes it is!)

This festive season – after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic – people can watch Robin Hood and his merry men live on stage at Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre.

Robin Hood will be shown from November 29 to January 6 in a show packed full of comedy, slapstick, action, music, dance, adventure, and - of course - plenty of pantomime magic.

Newport favourite, Richard Elis, will be back as Much the Millar’s son, who is desperate to be one of the merry men and will be joined by Geraint Rhys Edwards who will play the beloved outlaw: Robin Hood.

The pair put on a memorable performance together as the ugly sisters in 2019/2020’s record-breaking pantomime Cinderella.

Robin Hood will also see the return of the production team behind Cinderella:

Writer and director Richard Gauntlett;

Musical director Dyfan Jones;

Choreographer and assistant director Angela Sheppard.

The panto welcomes people of all ages including school groups and families.

The Riverfront’s Head of Theatre, Arts and Culture, Gemma Durham, said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing The Riverfront pantomime back this year. “We have a wonderful cast and creative team, including some returning favourites, working on Robin Hood and we can’t wait to welcome audiences back this festive period for another exciting and entertaining night out with friends and family.”

Robin Hood will take to the stage from November 29 until January 26.

Tickets can be booked online at https://bit.ly/3QumMyo or by calling the box office on 01633 656757.