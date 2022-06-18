WE LOVE to throw a bit of a curve ball at our camera club members when it comes to picking a theme for our weekly spread - so this week we decided it should be mud.
But, as always, the pictures came flooding in, as the photographers were not in the least phased by this request.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
These two were having a good old wollow in the mud at St James Reservoir, Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
This pup looks happy jumping in the mud at Number 9 ponds, Tredegar. Picture: Justine Jarvis
Another fury friend having a lovely time. Picture: Daniel Brown
Mud glorious mud in Usk. Picture: Helen Baxter
Muddy knees. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield
Mia in Llanyravon Fields. Picture: Danny Peachy Moreton
Path in wheat field at Henllys. Picture: Maria Davies
A muddy pig in Newport. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Newport city centre. Picture: Sian McDermott
River Wye, Chepstow. Picture: David Barnes
