The air ambulance was scrambled to a Gwent town following a crash this morning (Friday, June 17).

Emergency services agencies received a call shortly after 7am, following reports of an RTC on Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, on the outskirts of Tredegar.

Crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police were dispatched to the scene, along with a helicopter from the Wales Air Ambulance.

The air ambulance left Cardiff Heliport at 7.14am, landing on the mountain behind Gainsborough Road 14 minutes later.

At the same time, police closed the road to motorists, advising people to “find an alternative route”.

It is not currently known how many vehicles were involved in the incident, which left two people with injuries.

Both patients were treated by the air ambulance’s on-board medics at the scene.

They were then transferred into land ambulances, and taken to the University Hospital of Wales for further treatment.

The air ambulance departed the scene 8.18am.

Statement from the Air Ambulance

A Welsh Air Ambulance spokeswoman told the Argus: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Tredegar area this morning.

“Our Cardiff-based crew were mobile at 7.14am and arrived at the scene at 7.28am.

“Following treatment from our on-board medics, the patients were taken to hospital by road ambulance. Our involvement concluded at 8.18am.”

What has the ambulance service said?





A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called today, June 17, at 7.01am to a road traffic accident in Tredegar.

“We deployed a rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“Two patients were conveyed by road to University Hospital of Wales for further treatment."