BARRY Island food and drink festival returns later this week – with award-winning drinks on the menu.

Barry Island will be taken over by food and drink stalls, craft stalls, and live music on Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26.

There will be a bar and food area on the western promenade and the eastern shelter, with craft stalls in between the two.

More food and drink stalls are set to be announced in the lead up to the two-day event, with Barry Island Spirits Co set to take part in the festival.

Barry Island Spirits Co is the independent spirits company behind the award-winning Barry Island gin which earned a prestigious Great Taste award.

The brew – along with Barry Island rum, Barry Island vodka, and more – is distilled in the Vale of Glamorgan and served at independent bar Craft Republic which is run by local husband-and-wife team Claire and Tim Whalley.

Sharing the news on social media they wrote:

“We’re going to be serving up Barry Island G&Ts at the Barry Island food and drink festival on June 25 and 26. “It’s going to be a lush weekend, hopefully we’ll see you there!”

Other traders joining the fun will be revealed in the run up to the festival, with food to include:

Tacos;

Gourmet cheese sandwiches;

Indian street food;

Spirits, ales, and more.

Barry Island food and drink festival will run from 11am to 7pm on Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26.