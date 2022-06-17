AN 80-YEAR-old man from Newport has been arrested following a drugs raid in the city centre yeaterday morning.
Officers from Gwent Police carried out a warrant - under the Misuse of Drugs Act - in Cardiff Road, Newport at around 9.50am on Thursday, May 16.
The property in question was opposite the Royal Gwent Hospital.
During a search of the property, a quantity of class B drugs, believed to be a cultivation of cannabis, and two vehicles – a motorbike and a car - were seized.
An 80-year-old Newport man was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and acquiring criminal property.
He was later released under investigation.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 or send police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200201326
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
