To celebrate Father's Day on Sunday we asked readers to share their favourite pictures of their dads.

Here is just a small selection of the pictures we were sent.

Happy Father's Day everyone.

Ali Mac sent in this picture. She said: “My late father Haydn Ross. This photo was taken on his last birthday. My self and my siblings chipped in to buy him a gold bracelet to replace the one he had stolen from him and as you can see he was over the moon with it! He sadly lost his fight to cancer March 2005. Too well loved to be forgotten.”

Lucy Lou Wegener shared this picture of her and her dad on her wedding day.

Juli Williams said: "This is my dad back in 1969."

Carla Dillon New said: "This is me and dad on my wedding day in 2014. Sadly we lost him last July at 57. This will be our first father's day without him."

Leanne Jones Swift said: "RIP my dad, my hero."

Claire Del shared this picture of herself with her 'blue-eyed Daddy'.

Suzanne Taz Knight sent in this picture of herself with her dad Eddie.

Ann-Marie Morgan shared this picture of herself with her father.

Connie Button said: "My dad, my papa, my everything. This is my favourite photo of us from when I was a little girl. He sadly passed away in 2020."

Lloyd Reynolds-Jacobsen said this picture was taken in the early 1990s of himself with 'my best friend, my hero, my dad'.

Malcolm Williams shared this picture of him with his dad. He said: "Gone three years. Time is not a healer."

Jo Goode shared this picture of her 'amazing Daddio', who died three years ago.

Joanne Tucker said this Father's Day would be the first one without her hero.

Danielle Louise Thomas said: "The only man in my life, my dad Geoffrey Thomas."

Louise Ibrahim sent in this picture of her dad, Derek, with her son William.

Vicky Curtis sent in this picture of her and her dad.

Rhys Anthony Goodwin sent in this picture of his father.

Here is a picture of Helena Rowland's dad (and friend).

Lauren Woodcock with her dad on her wedding day.

Cerianne Wood Webb with her dad, Mark Wood.

Nic Prichard and her dad on her wedding day.

Bobbieleigh Clifford said: "This is me and my hero."

Kevin Jones shared this picture of his dad who he said was taken far too soon, three years ago.

Mike Ash shared this picture of his late dad Roy.

Emma Jane said: "My dad, my best friend, sadly passed away in 2017."

Pam Carver and her dad.

Jayne Jones shared this picture of her father.

Shannon Marie and her dad.

Emma Robson shared this picture of her dad.

Maria Evans said: "This is my amazing Dad Granville. He passed away 19 years ago. There’s not a day goes by that I don’t miss him."

Jodi Parsons shared this picture of 'her very own legend'.

Sar Jane Porretta shared this picture of herself and her dad.