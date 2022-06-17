Live

Live: Tom Jones and Stereophonics gig latest as M4 traffic builds

By Elis Sandford

  • Sir Tom Jones and the Stereophonics are playing a major gig in Cardiff
  • Traffic heading into the capital is building ahead of time
  • The M4 is set for congestion
  • Trains could also be impacted

