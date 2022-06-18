A POP-UP artisan market has launched in Newport.

Newport Market reopened in March following the biggest indoor market redevelopment in Europe, which was carried out by LoftCo – the company behind the Goodsheds in Barry.

The redevelopment seems to have brought more footfall - not just to the market but to nearby traders - and Newport Market has now launched a pop-up artisan market.

This is separate to the indoor market and will host more than 15 small business stalls, separate to shop owners who are based in the historic building.

Here's what you should know...

Where will it be based?





The pop-up artisan market will be near the High Street entrance of Newport Market.

How often will it be there?





The pop-up artisan market will run twice a month on a Sunday. The first one was hosted last Sunday, June 12, so the next one will be on Sunday, June 26.

What inspired this?





Event manger at Newport Market, Sasha Masters, said:

“The pop up was inspired by our sister site Goodsheds who have been hosting Goodmarket since March 2022. “The success of the market at Goodsheds meant we always wanted to offer a pop-up artisan market here in Newport. “The demand here in Newport has definitely stemmed from all the amazing independent businesses who have grown throughout lockdown!”

How can I get a stall at the pop-up artisan market?





There are a few spaces left for traders to take part in the pop-up market in July and in August. Enquiries can be e-mailed to events@newport-market.co.uk