TWO people have been arrested after an incident on a busy Newport street over the weekend.

A large police presence was spotted on Chepstow Road, in the Maindee area of the city, on Sunday morning (June 12).

Today - Friday, June 17 - Gwent Police confirmed that they sent officers to the scene after receiving reports of a disturbance at around 12.40am.

Two men were arrested for public order offences.

The two, both aged 26 and from the Newport area, have since been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information, including those who might have CCTV or dashcam footage from the nearby area, is asked to contact police.

This can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.

They are asked to quote log number 2200196095.

Police appeal in full

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”