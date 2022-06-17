KIT Harrington has been reported to be reprising his role as Jon Snow for a spin-off series from Game of Thrones.

This is is set to be a sequel following the character, who became a fan favourite during the eight-season fantasy epic.

Jon Snow is the illegitimate son of the Stark family who took up a post in the Night’s Watch to guard the realm of men from the sinister White Walkers.

Game of Thrones saw Snow journey north of the wall, returning to be named Warden of the North, before learning that he was in fact descended from the dreaded Targaryen family.

News of the new spin-off series was confirmed to multiple US outlets.

BREAKING: Kit Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow to star as the lead in a GAME OF THRONES sequel series pic.twitter.com/09iBR4NCch — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) June 17, 2022

Harrington was nominated twice for Emmy awards for his portrayal of the character, and starred alongside his wife Rosie Leslie, who played his wildling lover Ygritte in the series.

News of the Jon Snow spinoff comes after the announcement of fellow franchise spin-off House Of The Dragon, a prequel which follows the rise of House Targaryen, taking place 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

The 10-episode HBO series stars Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and is based on George R R Martin’s Fire And Blood novel.

Although many fans were left disappointed with how the final series of Game of Thrones concluded, it seems some were excited to see Harrington return for another go at the character.

One Twitter user posted: "Can we be so lucky as to see Kit Harrington on the small screen again? I hope they don’t stop the development of the series. Cannot wait to see how Jon Snow is surviving. Poor guy deserved a happy ending."

Another put: "This could be a chance to right some of the wrongs in those last two season and especially the raw deal the character Jon Snow got for essentially saving the world".