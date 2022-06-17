JD Sports has launched a summer sale, giving its customers up to 50 per cent off selected items.
Whether you’re looking for an airport outfit or you’re adding the finishing touches to your festival ‘fit, the sale might just have come at the perfect time.
The sale sees mens’, womens’ and kids’ clothing and footwear discounted including brands such as The North Face, Nike and Adidas.
Discounts can be found both online and in JD Sports stores across the UK but you’ll need to be quick because once it’s gone, it’s gone.
It's here, the JD Summer Sale 😍— JD Sports (@JDSports) June 14, 2022
Up to 50% off! 👇 #JDSports
The sports fashion retailer has rounded up its top picks that are included in the sale.
Nike Air Max Genome
These Nike trainers have been discounted and now they’ll be less damaging to the bank account with a saving of 42 per cent.
Men, if you’re looking for a finishing touch, this pair of trainers could be it.
Down from £155, they could be yours for £90.
The North Face Train N Logo Full Zip Hoodie
While we’re looking forward to the warmer weather, we live in the UK so it’s not something we can guarantee even in the summer months.
Get cosy with this full zip hoodie, saving 21 per cent as you add it to your basket.
Buy it now for £75 instead of £95 via the JD Sports website.
Puma Core Fleece Joggers
Sticking with the cosy vibes, you can add these joggers to your basket for less.
With 42 per cent off in the summer sale, they’ll set you back £20 instead of £35 via the JD Sports website.
Crocs Classic Clog
If you thought Crocs were a thing of the past, you’re wrong.
Take on the summer in style with this pink pair - after all adding them to your basket will save you 38 per cent.
They’re available to buy for £25 via the JD Sports website.
adidas Originals Boyfriend Hoodie
For the days when the sun just doesn’t want to put its hat on.
This hoodie could be the extra layer you need when the British weather doesn’t quite deliver.
Add it to your basket for £40, instead of £55.
Nike Stash Duffel Bag
Whether you’re a keen gym goer or you just need a bag that’ll hold all your belongings as you move about this summer, JD Sports has you covered.
For £10, this won’t break the bank and can be yours via the JD Sports website.
Nike Trend Cuffed Joggers
See in summer 2022 in style with these joggers while also saving yourself some money.
Down from £50 to £35, there’s no better time to grab yourself a pair.
Puma Core Logo Fleece Hoodie
Kids can also benefit from the sale with items like this hoodie being discounted.
Rather than costing you £35, you can add it to your basket for £25 instead.
They can also sport a pair of adidas Originals Ozweego trainers for the sale price of £35.
Get them prepared for all weather with this Nike Hybrid T-Shirt/Shorts Set (£25) or the adidas Originals Tri Stripe Tracksuit, available for £35 down from £45.
You can shop the summer sale via the JD Sports website.
