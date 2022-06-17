IF YOU'VE been meaning to invest in some beauty products that are kinder to the planet, this is the sign you've been looking for.
Plastic-Free Beauty day was set up by WE ARE PARADOXX founder Yolanda Cooper in 2019.
Every June 17, we raise awareness of the impact of plastic pollution and educate beauty brands, retailers as well as everyday customers.
With this in mind, if you've been looking for an excuse to swap out your routine with more eco-conscious alternatives, keep reading.
We have rounded up some of the best plastic-free beauty products to help you revolutionise your routine all at once or to swap out little by little.
You will find items from some of biggest brands like LOOKFANTASTIC, Feel Unique, Space NK and Cult Beauty.
The below products range from cleansing bars to bamboo cotton buds because small choices can go a long way.
Plastic-free beauty products to make your make routine kinder to the planet
- Gallinée Prebiotic Cleansing Bar (100g) - £13 via the Cult Beauty website
- Odacité Soap Free Shampoo Bar (105g) - £27 via the Space NK website
- Upcircle eye cream with repurposed maple and coffee extract - £18 via the Space NK website
- Nécessaire Body Wash Fragrance-Free (250) £20 via the Space NK website
- grüum Glôs Zero Plastic Brightening Conditioner Bar (50g) - £6.75 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website
- Upcircle Bamboo Cotton Buds - £4 via the Space NK website
- grüum Hår Zero Plastic Revitalising Shampoo Bar (50g) - £6 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website
- Caudalie Vinoclean Micellar Cleansing Water (200ml) - £16 via the Space NK website
- OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo Refill (946ml) - £48 via the Feel Unique website
- grüum Glôs Zero Plastic Anti-Dandruff Conditioner Bar (50g) - £6.75 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website
Find out more about Plastic Free Beauty Day via the British Beauty Council website.
