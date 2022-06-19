Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Igloo - three months old, male, cross breed. Igloo is quite a worried boy at the moment but as he's so young it shouldn't take him too long to settle in and come out of his shell. He will need another kind dog in his new home. He is a very large puppy already and is going to grow into a large dog. He will need an active home.

Trouble - five years old, female, Boxer. Trouble is a confident girl who is happy to jump up to say hello and ask for a fuss, but does need to learn some manners still. She is so much fun and could live with other dogs or be an only dog. She cannot be homed with cats or small furries.

Ketty - two years old, female, Husky. Ketty is an utter delight and everyone who meets her just loves her! She greets everyone with a waggy tail and loves to sing to you. She could be homes as an only dog or could live with other dogs but cannot live with cats or small furries.

Boop - two years old, female, Cockapoo. Boop has come to us from a breeder and is a terrified little girl who needs a calm and quiet adult only home with someone who has prior experience of scared ex-breeding dogs. She will need lots of love, kindness and TLC as she learns all about home life and starts to settle in.

Brecon - three years old, female, Beagle. Brecon is a very friendly girl who is so gentle and would love to find a family to call her own. She has never experienced much of the world before and so will need another kind dog in her new home to help her blossom.