EMERGENCY services were scrambled to an area of Caerleon near St Cadoc's Hospital after a fire broke out.
A crew from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Gwent town after receiving reports of a fire near to Lodge Road - which runs adjacent to the hospital.
The call came in at around 3.33pm on Thursday, June 16.
A fire crew from Malpas Fire Station was sent to the scene.
They used specialist equipment, which included hose reel jets, to extinguish the fire, which appeared to have been on a patch of grassland.
After the initial fire was extinguished, crews scheduled a reinspection of the area as a safety precaution.
A stop message was received shortly before 5pm.
Fire service statement in full
A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 3.33pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, we received reports of a fire near Lodge Road in Caerleon, Newport.
“A crew from Malpas Fire and Rescue Station attended the scene and used specialist equipment, including hose reel jets, to extinguish the fire.
“Crews scheduled a reinspected of the area as a safety precaution and a stop message was received at approximately 4.49pm.”
