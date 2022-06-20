A Pontypool man has been jailed for a series of offences – including the possession of a knuckle duster in a public place.

Mathew Calwyn Davies appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 27, facing a number of charges - which took place while he was serving an existing suspended sentence.

The 30-year-old, of Wainfelin Road, Pontypool pleaded guilty to the possession of a weapon in a public place.

On September 9, 2021, he was found to have a knuckle duster in his possession while in Caerphilly.

The knuckle duster was seized and destroyed by Gwent Police.

Davies also pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by way of beating his victims.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to two assault charges – against the same victim, before later changing his plea.

The third assault charge was found to have been committed against a second victim.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment for possession of a weapon, and a further eight weeks for one of the three assault charges.

The other two assault charges carried 14 week prison sentences, to run concurrently.

Mathew Calwyn Davies. Picture: Gwent Police

All four offences were found to have been carried out while Davies was serving a suspended sentence for three further offences.

On September 24, 2021, Davies was handed a suspended prison sentence relating to an incident which took place at Station Terrace, Caerphilly, on August 14, 2021.

Here, Davies was found guilty of assaulting three police constables who were carrying out their duties.

For these offences, Davies was handed a seven week prison sentence, suspended, along with a further seven and three week sentence respectively, to run concurrently.

But, having committed further offences while serving a 12 month suspended sentence, the seven week sentence has been activated, and as a result, Davies has been handed 29 weeks imprisonment in total.