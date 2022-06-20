SOMEONE is going to get killed unless there is drastic action on a “dangerous” Monmouthshire road, residents and politicians have warned.

There are concerns over potentially serious collisions on a section of the B421 old Ross road alongside The Copper Kettle café, with the most recent accident – involving a motorcyclist - happening just a few weeks ago.

The root causes of the problems are believed to be speeding vehicles and the lack of a double white line which would prevent drivers overtaking vehicles either pulling in or out of the café.

The council say that such measures are currently under consideration.

Mike Davies, who has owned the café for six years, said: “Every single day that passes I’m left amazed that there hasn’t been a more serious accident.

“The crashes happen because drivers are travelling too quickly and, worse still, some try overtaking vehicles that are coming in to or out of our café, but crash.

“I’ve been calling for double white lines and speed awareness cameras until I’m blue in the face.

"Is it going to take a horrific accident, with a loss of life, before Monmouthshire County decides to act on the road that it oversees?”

Peter Fox, the MS for Monmouth, said that he had recently visited Mr Davies, along with councillor Malcolm Lane who represents the ward on a county level.

“I was horrified to learn of how dangerous this road has become," Mr Fox said.

“I fear that, from what I’ve seen and been told, it is only a matter of time until someone is killed, unless solutions are implemented.”

Cllr Lane, who represents the Mardy ward, added: “I have been inundated with correspondence from concerned residents about this section of the road, and it’s now crystal-clear that something needs to be done."

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “A Highways Officer has recently met with the local Ward Member to look at this issue, as such, the traffic team are currently considering what options are appropriate to address the concerns.

"Therefore, the council will shortly be consulting with the Chief Constable regarding the provision of a double white line.

"The council will also consider implementing additional carriageway markings to encourage lower speeds along the section of road.”