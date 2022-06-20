Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Sienna Rose Cantello was born on April 23, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 4oz. She is the first child of Chloe Beddoe and Daniel Cantello, of Abercarn.

Aurora Ellen May Baker was born 15 minutes after her mum arrived at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on May 8, 2022. She weighed 6lb 3oz. Her parents are Anna Gettings and Nathan Baker, of Newport, and her big sister is Amalie Heather Baker, 22 months.

Elijah-James Christopher Penn was a special Valentine's present after arrived on February 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 8oz. His parents are Leah Glover and Keiron Penn, of Bassaleg, Newport, and his sibling is Jordan, six.

Talia Azra Qamar was born on May 5, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 5oz. Mum and dad are Ruby Thomas and Omar Qamar, of Newport, and sibling is Taylor Qamar, 11.

Oliver Stephen Nicholas Davies was born on May 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb. He is the first child of Nicholas Davies and Diana Hughes, of Risca.

Cole Leland Nguyen was born on March 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 15oz. His parents are Kirsty Williams and Keiron Nguyen, of Newport, and his big brother is Nate James Nguyen, two.