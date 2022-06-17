HAVE you seen this man?

Police are on the hunt for 35-year-old Sheram Khalil Ahmed who was has links to South Wales and County Durham.

Durham Constabulary, who originally arrested Ahmed before he fled, reports that:

“The 35-year-old absconded while on court bail awaiting trial for child sexual offences dating back to 2011 and has since been convicted of four charges in his absence.”

He is known to have worked in the takeaway trade and car washes.

Police believe that he could be anywhere in the UK - but he is known to have links to South Wales and Country Durham.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information which could lead to his arrest is asked to call Durham Constabulary’s Major Crime Team on 101.