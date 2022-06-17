TWO men were hospitalised and one arrested after a car crash in Tredegar, which resulted in an air ambulance being called.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

A vehicle failed to stop for police and a crash occured in Gainsborough Road involving a wall and a silver Citroen car at around 7am on Friday, June 17.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, two emergency ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man, and a passenger, a 37-year-old man were taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff via air ambulance.

The passenger was badly hurt but remains stable in hospital and the driver also remains in a stable condition.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Officers attended a road traffic collision in Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar at around 7am on Friday, June 17 after a vehicle failed to stop for officers.

"The collision involved a silver Citroen car, which collided with a wall.

"The driver, a 31-year-old man, and a passenger, a 37-year-old-man, were taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for treatment.

"The passenger sustained serious injuries but is stable and receiving treatment in hospital. The driver remains in a stable condition."

"A 31-year-old man from Ebbw Vale has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

"We’re asking for anyone who was in the area between 6.20am and 7am on Friday 17 June or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.

"You can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200202600.

"Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any details.

"This has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedures."