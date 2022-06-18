A NEW television drama series set in the 5th century is set to be filmed next to a former quarry near Chepstow, according to plans submitted to Monmouthshire council.

Plans have been lodged to use a site next to the former Livox Quarry, in St Arvans, as a filming location for a series based during Arthurian Britain.

The film set, taking up 42-metres in diameter, will include a mock-up tower, resembling a Scottish broch, and small wooden huts.

The cylindrical tower will be up to 16.6 metres in height and 12 metres in diameter.

Between three and five wooden huts will be included in the set, with grass roofs and earth worked looking walls giving them a 5th century appearance.

The site of the proposed film set. Picture: CSJ Planning/ Monmouthshire council

A design and access statement says: “The location has been selected due to its inherent beauty and isolation which provides a stunning backdrop into which the set can be created, and which fits into the natural world of 5th century Britain – the era the series is based in.”

The site, historically used for grazing cattle, is located more than 300 metres from neighbouring buildings which are located across the River Wye.

Filming is expected to start in July and take place until the end of January.

Most of the scenes will show events in an isolated river side setting, with characters coming, going and interacting, a planning statement says.

The statement says there will be “no disturbance to neighbours” due to the location being isolated.

The site of the proposed film set. Picture: CSJ Planning/ Monmouthshire council

On a typical filming day, the cast, crew, and supporting artists are expected to number between 70 and 150.

The total number of filming days will be no more than 40, taking place between 7.30am and 7.30pm.

A planning statement says the majority of supporting vehicles, crew cars and infrastructure will be based in the disused Linox Quarry nearby.

A temporary gravel track will also need to be built to enable construction and film access to the site of the tower.

The production company has “a proven track record, particularly in Wales, proving that they can manage the site responsibly,” a planning statement says.

The application is for temporary planning permission until the end of January 2023.

All of the structures and film set will be removed, and the land reverted to its current condition, after filming has concluded.

Monmouthshire County Council will assess the plans.