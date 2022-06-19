FANCY a night of moving and groving for a good cause?

‘Port Electro’s club night returns to Newport later this month and will include a special guest appearance.

Here's what you need to know about the event...

What is ‘Port Electro?





‘Port Electro is a regular club night, launched by Alyson Waite and Ian Bode in 2017, based on indie and electro music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond.

Along with offering people an evening of fun the club nights raise money for charity.

What can I expect at the June 2022 club night?





There will be a special guest appearance from Head Noise which is a post-apocalyptic synthpop band which promises “wacky gimmicks and oddball cover versions” at their live performance.

Guests on the night will also be treated to the best electro and alternative tracks from the 70s onwards.

Where will the club night be?





‘Port Electro is hosted in The Stow Hill Rooms – based upstairs at The Pen & Wig – with the June 2022 night to be from 7.30pm on Friday, June 24.

Which charity is the club night supporting?





The event, on June 24, will raise money for the British Red Cross to aid Ukraine. Tickets are £4 on the door.

Previous ‘Port Electro club nights have raised money for good causes including:

Anthony Nolan;

British Heart Foundation;

Family Contact;

Llamau.

Follow ‘Port Electro on Facebook @portelectro