MORE than 100 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Wales over the past week.
In the seven day period leading up to June 11, there were 12 more deaths in Wales, according to the latest Public Health Wales weekly report.
This means that 7,517 people have died in Wales since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 74 cases involving community transmission and 44 hospital acquired cases.
Ten cases were of indeterminate origin and two cases were admitted to critical care.
READ MORE:
- Two arrested after public order incident in Newport
- Cake Lab opens new shop in Newport
- Emergency response after Caerleon fire near St Cadoc's
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here