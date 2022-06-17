MORE than 100 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Wales over the past week.

In the seven day period leading up to June 11, there were 12 more deaths in Wales, according to the latest Public Health Wales weekly report.

This means that 7,517 people have died in Wales since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 74 cases involving community transmission and 44 hospital acquired cases.

Ten cases were of indeterminate origin and two cases were admitted to critical care.

READ MORE:

 