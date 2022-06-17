TWO herring gulls that the RSPCA say were deliberately shot in Newport died as a result of their injuries.

The birds were found outside the Howdens unit at the Maesglas Industrial Estate in Greenwich Road on Thursday, June 16.

One bird had already succumbed to its injuries while the other was later put to sleep on veterinary advice.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels attended the event and took the birds to a vet, who then confirmed that they had been shot with an air gun.

One pellet was found above the dead gull's eye while the live one also had pellet injuries to its head.

Ms Daniels said: "Both birds appear to have been deliberately shot in the same place, just behind the eye area, and sustained horrible injuries as a result.

"Sadly, incidents like this are not an uncommon occurrence for RSPCA officers and it beggars belief that people are callously targeting animals in this way with absolutely no regard for the suffering these weapons cause.

"Finding animals who have been subjected to cruelty like this is upsetting, and we’re extremely grateful to the staff at Howdens for the concern and compassion they showed."

The RSPCA are investigating the incident and urge anybody with information to call the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

It is illegal to intentionally kill, take or injure gulls as they, their nests and their eggs are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Several incidents of violence towards animals with air guns have been reported in Wales recently, with one gull put to sleep after being shot in Cardiff last month.

In Fishguard, cats have been shot by air guns with two dying from their injuries.

Last year the RSPCA received 454 calls about animals being shot, injured or killed with air guns, though the charity believes the extent of the problem is worse.

The charity is calling for stricter regulations around ownership of air guns including education, safety training and a thorough explanation of laws involving air weapons.