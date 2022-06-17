FOUR men have been charged after a series of drugs raids in Newport.

The men, aged 34, 27, 22 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis after police carried out four warrants in Newport as part of Operation Triton on June 8.

All of the men are from Rogerstone and they appeared in Newport Magistrates Court on June 10.

Cocaine, cannabis, cash and imitation firearms were seized during the operation.

Detective Inspector Steven Thomas, who led the operation, said: "Tackling drug supply and associated criminal activity is a priority for us.

"Illegal drugs have no place in society, and we’ve taken a quantity of class A and class B drugs off the streets of Newport.

"These arrests send a strong reminder to those involved in drug supply in and around the Gwent area.

"We will continue to target those who involve themselves in these illegal activities in our communities."