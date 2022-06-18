FRESH plans have been submitted to set up a new Costa Coffee drive-through in Pontymister industrial estate.

A planning application for a “contemporary” coffee shop and drive through has been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council by Sunflower UK Logistics Propco 2 SARL.

The proposed development will have a queueing capacity of five cars, in addition to 22 car parking spaces – including two disabled spaces.

It would be open from 5am until 11pm, seven days a week and would create 18 jobs – 11 full-time positions and seven part-time.

The planning statement, submitted by planning consultancy Turley on behalf of the applicant, said the drive-through would be “compatible” with the surrounding areas.

The site of the proposed drive-through. Picture: Google Maps

The proposal is located on an area of grassland near Islwyn workshops at the industrial estate in Risca. A KFC drive-through and Tesco supermarket are also nearby.

In 2019 similar proposals were met with a mixed reception. At the time, local councillor Bob Owen said he believed the drive-through would lead to a “serious loss of business” to the traders of Risca high street.

Costa Coffee has around 40 similar drive-through locations across the UK, including at Gallagher Retail Park in Caerphilly.

The planning statement adds: “These outlets have proved popular with customers and make a positive contribution to the overall areas in which they serve.”

A decision on the development is expected to be made by August.