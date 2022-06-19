A FORMER pensioners’ community hall in Abertysswg could be turned into a hairdresser and beauty salon.
The application form states that the proposal has the “full support of the OAP community who are trying to sell the building”.
If approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council the new salon would offer hair and nail treatments.
The salon – which would be located on Green Lane – would be open from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Wednesday; 9am until 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays; and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.
Two car parking spaces are proposed at the rear of the property.
A decision on the planning application is expected to be made by August.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here