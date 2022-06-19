WITH the warmer weather finally here, you might be wondering how you can stay cool in bed at night.

Even when the sun has set the warmth can seem to linger around, making your home hotter than you’d like.

If you’re wondering how you can keep cool, look no further.

The Range has launched a Sustainable Living Collection which includes duvets, bedding sets and more.

Who's making the margaritas then? pic.twitter.com/NQEmsGGNJ9 — The Range UK (@TheRangeUK) June 16, 2022

The Range’s Sustainable Living Collection ideal for keeping cool in bed this summer

Climate control duvets and bedding sets from The Range

The new collection includes duvets and bedding sets that are eco-friendly and manufactured using sustainable materials such as Tencel. It’s naturally breathable and draws moisture away from your body as you sleep.

Not only will the Slumberdown Cool Summer 4.5 Tog Duvet keep you cool as temperatures rise but it’s also machine washable.

You’ll find it available in both Double (£16.99) and King (£19.99) sizes via The Range website.

Purity Cooling Duvet and Pillowcase Set (The Range)

If you’re looking to add a bit of style to your new duvet, The Range has bedding sets that’ll look stylish while also bringing your temperature down.

This Purity Cooling Duvet and Pillowcase Set is available in sizes Double (£19.99), King (£24.99) and Super King (£28.99).

Or why not add a bit of colour to your room with the Serenity Cooling Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set?

With a bolder check pattern on one side and a more subtle one on the other, you can pick this up from £22.99.

Serenity Cooling Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (The Range)

Sustainable throws and cushions from The Range

The summer weather might keep us warm but if you still want to be cosy, adding a throw to your bedroom or living room could be ideal for you.

Recycled from 59 plastic bottles is the Willow Stripe Eco Throw so you can do your bit for the planet whilst adding to your cosiness.

Willow Eco Throw in Blue (left) and (right) Natural (The Range/Canva)

Available in both Blue and Natural for just £9.99, you can welcome it into your home via The Range website.

Continue the Blue and Natural theme with the Willow Stripe Eco Cushion that can be yours in both colours for £7.99 each.

Sustainable pillows from The Range

Get a good night’s sleep with a new set of pillows this summer.

The Range has a variety of pillows available in its Sustainable Living Collection including Climate Control, Anti Allergy and Washable and more.

Sleep soundly with the Slumberdown Memory Plus Pillow that supports you as you get your 40 winks.

It creates a mould for your head and neck, helping you fall asleep in comfort.

For £17.99, this single pillow could be yours via The Range website.

If it’s anti-allergy pillows you’re after, look no further than this pair that can be yours for £9.99.

Cotton Cool Tencel Pillowcases (The Range)

Those of us looking to control our temperature as we sleep could benefit from the Slumberdown Climate Control Pillows.

This two-pack could be yours for £12.99.

Why not cover your pillows in the Cool Cotton Tencel Pillowcases?

They're eco-friendly and come in a two-pack.

Add them to your basket for £4.99.

You can shop the Sustainable living Collection via The Range website.