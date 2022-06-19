SEARCHES for ‘rosehip oil’ at Holland & Barrett have soared after it was revealed as one of Kate Middleton’s beauty secrets.
The attention to the product drew a whopping 6,800 per cent rise in search for ‘rosehip’ as people are desperate to get some of her glow.
What is rosehip oil?
Rosehips are known as ‘false fruits'.
Nestled beneath the rose petals is a seed-filled bulb, which starts to grow once the petals have fallen off.
These bulbs are what are known as rosehips, and they tend to be harvested in autumn.
Rosehips are edible, and they’re packed full of healthy nutrients too. They’re incredibly rich in vitamin C and fibre, as well as antioxidants.
Jo Cooke, Beauty Trading Director, Holland & Barrett said: “Thanks to ‘The Kate Effect’, rosehip oil is flying off the shelves, and for good reason. The natural product contains a high number of fatty acids helping to lock in moisture whilst also being non-greasy. It’s rich in a variety of essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, E, and antioxidants, and is valued for its healthy-aging properties to restore elasticity helping to battle fine lines and wrinkles.”
She continues: “It’s a powerhouse when it comes to richly nourishing nutrients and could be a real saviour if you experience dry skin or have any scars which you’d like to reduce the appearance of.”
