THE most influential beauty brands on TikTok have been revealed and here's how you can shop them.

The iconic phrase 'TikTok made me buy it' has reached new levels since the app's user base exploded at the beginning of the pandemic.

With 20 billion videos tagged 'get ready with me', the app is a goldmine for beauty tutorials, make-up inspiration and quick access to the next big product.

According to Ubiqutious's research, 46% of all virals items on the app were beauty products.

Anna Siler, Director of Campaign Strategy at Ubiquitous said: “TikTok's ecosystem that is rooted in authenticity has proven to be the tool marketers have needed in order to replicate the engagement and retention rates of word-of-mouth marketing. Seeing your favourite creator recommend a product or service has the same effect as a recommendation from a friend.”

Ms Siler added: “This not only drives immediate sales, but creates dedicated brand ambassadors for your company, a conversion that marketers haven't been able to effectively control until now.”

The data was put together by looking at the top beauty products mentioned in news articles since 2019.

Ubiquitous then compared the interest on Google with the dates they started to trend on TikTok.

Here are the top 10 most influential beauty products on TikTok in 2022 and how you can get your hands on them.

Most influential TikTok beauty products in 2022

1. Dyson Air Wrap

You can pick up the Dyson Air-Wrap multi-styler in blue/copper, copper/nickel, fuschia/nickel, red/nickel or black/ purple.

Available with eight accessories included for £479.99 via the Dyson website.

2. CeraVe moisturiser

Get the Normal to Dry Skin Facial Moisturising Lotion with Ceramides from LOOKFANTASTIC.

The lightweight face cream gives you up to 24 hours of hydration for £13.50 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website.

3. The Ordinary Peeling Solution

This vegan facial treatment exfoliates the skin and re-texturises the complexion.

The ten-minute facial is derived from the Tasmanian pepperberry and can be purchased for £6.30 from the LOOKFANTASTIC website.

4. Olaplex 7

The weightless No.7 bonding oil helps to nourish dry or damaged hair with up to 232C heat protection.

Get yours from the LOOKFANTASTIC website for £26 now.

5. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Moisturizer

La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Sensitive Moisturiser is ideal for sensitive skin, containing Glycerin, Ceramides and Vitamin B3.

Free from parabens, fragrance, and alcohol, the prebiotic moisturiser will cost you £16.50 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website.

6. Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

This leave-on exfoliant is ideal for congested, oily and combination skin.

The gentle formula helps to reduce breakouts and blackheads for £31 via the Cult Beauty website.

7. Claire's Glitter Spray

Add some sparkle to your day by adding Claire's glitter spray to your basket.

Perfect in the run-up to the festival season, it is currently 40% off and can be yours for £3 via Claire's website.

8. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Give yourself a dewy glow with these Watermelon Niacinamide Dew Drops.

The make-up and skincare hybrid brightens your skin and is suitable for all skin types for just £31 via the Cult Beauty website.

9. Dior Lip Glow Oil - Dior

Pucker up this summer with nourished lips from Dior's lip glow oil.

Available in natural and shiny shades, take it home for £29.50 each via the Dior website.

10. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10% AHA

The Bump Eraser Body Scrub currently has £5.40 off on the LOOKFANTASTIC website.

The natural exfoliator is formulated with Pumice Buffing Beads and will cost you £21.60 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website.