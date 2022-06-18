WORLD Picnic Day is arguably the tastiest of the year and with the heatwave, many of us are having, there is no better time to celebrate.

If you are planning to hit the beach or the park to enjoy the better weather, packing yourself a picnic is not only fun but an affordable way to eat out.

We have rounded up some of the best and quirkiest items from some of the biggest brands including M&S, Selfridges and Not On The High Street to help you plan your alfresco meal.

A picnic laid out on a bench. Credit: Canva

From pretty blankets to convenient cool bags, these items are sure to get your picnic planning summer-ready.

11 Picnic items to celebrate World Picnic Day in style

Personalised Portable Picnic Table Wine Holder

Personalised Portable Picnic Table Wine Holder. Credit: Not On The High Street

If you're not one for eating on the ground, we've got your back with this portable picnic table.

You and someone you love can share some wine without the fuss of spilling it everywhere!

The lightweight table can be personalised to add an extra special touch to your picnic outings.

The portable picnic table can be yours for £39.95 via the Not On The High Street website.

M&S Collection Lemon Picnic Blanket

M&S Collection Lemon Picnic Blanket. Credit: M&S

When life gets you lemons...plan a picnic! That's how the phrase goes right?

With waterproof backing, this picnic blanket is durable as well as stylish.

It also comes with a useful carry handle on top which makes it easy to take with you on your picnic adventures.

Get yours for £10 via the M&S website.

Sunnylife Two-tone cooler box and Bluetooth speaker

Sunnylife Two-tone cooler box and Bluetooth speaker. Credit: Selfridges

Turn up the tunes and the taste with this two-tone cooler box with a Bluetooth speaker.

The 16-litre cooler has enough space to store up to 16 cans and ice or your favourite summer snacks.

It also connects to Bluetooth, FM radio, AUX and USB so you bring the party wherever you go.

Treat yourself for £120 via the Selfridges website.

Personalised Round Blue Picnic Or Beach Blanket

Personalised Round Blue Picnic Or Beach Blanket. Credit: Not On The High Street

Add a personal touch to your picnic with a blanket that could only be yours.

The pretty circular picnic blanket has tassels the whole way round and can be personalised with your own message in pink or white.

Upgrade your picnic this summer for £38 via the Not On The High Street website.

M&S Collection Set of 6 Picnic Plates

M&S Collection Set of 6 Picnic Plates. Credit: M&S

Never forget to pack the plates again with this bold and bright 6-piece set.

The lightweight colourful plates will brighten up your day even if the weather isn't on your side.

The multi-coloured set can be added to your basket for £6 via the M&S website.

Oval Wicker Picnic Basket Ollie

Oval Wicker Picnic Basket Ollie. Credit: Not On The High Street

Nothing says a classic picnic quite like a wicker basket and now you can own your very own.

The handmade willow basket comes with a strong sturdy handle with plenty of room for your picnic treats.

The oval basket is ideal for getting your picnic aesthetic just right and is even environmentally friendly and chemical free.

Pick up yours now for £40 via the Not On The High Street website.

M&S Jungle Picnic Collapsible Cool Bag

M&S Jungle Picnic Collapsible Cool Bag. Credit: M&S

Keep cool and organised this summer with this collapsible cool bag on hand.

The Jungle picnic bag is ideal for keeping your food cool when used with a freezer block.

Plus with a heat-sealed seam and insulated lining, you can keep your food nice and warm too.

Pick up the stylish cool bag for £10 via the M&S website.

Check waterproof wool picnic blanket

Check waterproof wool picnic blanket. Credit: Selfridges

Chill out in colour on this Heating and Plumbing London picnic blanket.

The wool blanket has a leather shoulder strap and carry handle, buckled straps and waxed waterproof backing.

Lounge on your own for £275 via the Selfridges website.

Reusable Travel Picnic Cutlery

Reusable Travel Picnic Cutlery. Credit: Not On The High Street

We're all trying to do our bit for the planet and that includes when you invest in your dining ware and picnic essentials.

The pocket-sized cutlery is easy eating on the go whether you're at work or playing with the kids in the park.

The cute cutlery set comes with a fork, spoon and chopsticks in a nifty travel case.

Buy yours for £14.95 via the Not On The High Street website.

M&S Set of 6 Picnic Tumblers

M&S Set of 6 Picnic Tumblers. Credit: M&S

It's important to stay hydrated - heatwave or not - and now you can do it in style.

These colourful tumblers are perfect for summer get togethers with friends and family.

Take them home for £6 via the M&S website.

Yeti Rambler 18oz brand-print stainless steel bottle

Yeti Rambler 18oz brand-print stainless steel bottle. Credit: Selfridges

If you can't go far without a cup of coffee or tea, take your brew with you with this stainless steel bottle.

The bright yellow Yeti flask has a removable lid, double-wall vacuum insulation and is shatter-resistant.

It is also dishwasher safe and is ideal whether you're camping overnight or you're venturing to the seaside for a sunny afternoon.

Pick up your Yeti flask for £40 via the Selfridges website.