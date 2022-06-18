SUMMER holidays can be stressful - especially when you have young kids - but Vrbo is here to save the day as it reveals its 2022 European Holiday Homes of the Year.
Whether it's your first getaway with your little one or you're on the hunt for an unforgettable break, these top properties are located in some of the most sought-after destinations at the moment.
The top family homes can be found in sunny spots like Greece, Spain and Portugal as well as closer to home right here in the UK.
“We know every family – or whoever you call family - has its own needs and preferences, so in addition to meeting high-quality standards, this list of holiday homes also includes a variety of property types in popular European destinations,” said Karen Mullins from Vrbo.
Ms Mullins added: “Whether you prefer a beachfront house, a chalet in the mountain, a country mansion or a cottage, you can have an amazing stay at any of our European Holiday Homes of the Year.”
Get your passports ready, here are 10 family-friendly properties you can jet off to for the summer holidays.
Modern villa with stunning sea views, swimming pool, Jaccuzi - Brittany, France
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Special features: Outdoor pool on the south terrace, sea view, Jacuzzi, free WiFi, near port and town
Average cost per night: £361
Book a holiday via the Vrbo website.
Villa San Piero: Perfect Vacation in Chianti with Pool, Panorama, Privacy - Tuscany, Italy
Sleeps: 10
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5
Special features: Garden with olive trees, infinity saltwater pool, barbecue loggia, exclusive access to Villa with chapel, pizza oven, private chef and driver, cooking class with private chef
Average cost per night: £589
Stunning Modern Design Villa Set On Mountain On Unique Location, Terraces & Pool - Majorca, Spain
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Special features: Free Wifi, private saltwater pool, BBQ, parking, near the sea and golf course
Average cost per night: £566
Fantastic villa with heatable swimming pool, air-con, free wifi - Algarve, Portugal
Sleeps: 13
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5
Special features: Air Conditioning, Free Wifi, large heatable outdoor swimming pool, traditional Algarve barbecue
Average cost per night: $457
Exquisite Family Villa With Spectacular Ocean Views And Heated Infinity Pool - Corfu, Greece
Sleeps: 6
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Special features: BBQ area with stone gazebo, private patio area, all bedrooms have balconies, Air Conditioning, heated outdoor infinity swimming pool, Nespresso machine and boat hire available.
Average cost per night: $201
Trullo Santo Stefano - Vacation rental with swimming pool - San Michele Salentino, Puglia, Italy
Sleeps: 7
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Special features: Free WiFi, swimming pool, pets welcome, outdoor shower, covered terrace, wood-burning oven, fruit trees and BBQ
Average cost per night: £347
Waldhaus. Stylish half-timbered house + barrel sauna - Rieste, Germany
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Special features: Pets welcome, parking, hot tub, free WiFi and fireplace
Average cost per night: £155
Villa Arbanessa with Heated Pool - Trogir, Croatia
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Special features: heated swimming pool, 10 metres from beach, jacuzzi, sea views and pets welcome
Average cost per night: £396
Chalet Xel-Ha **** 180 ° view, Wood stove, Bubble sauna in the garden. - Haute-Savoie, France
Sleeps: 11
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Special features: South-facing terrace, table football, free WiFi, sauna and swimming pool
Average cost per night: £387
Outstanding North Norfolk property - Norfolk, UK
Sleeps: 8
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Special features: Pets welcome, fire place, free WiFi, underfloor heating, landscaped courtyard garden, smart TV and Sky, office, table football, restored ruins of a romantic Gothic chapel.
Average cost per night: £765
