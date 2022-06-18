SUMMER holidays can be stressful - especially when you have young kids - but Vrbo is here to save the day as it reveals its 2022 European Holiday Homes of the Year. 

Whether it's your first getaway with your little one or you're on the hunt for an unforgettable break, these top properties are located in some of the most sought-after destinations at the moment. 

The top family homes can be found in sunny spots like Greece, Spain and Portugal as well as closer to home right here in the UK.

“We know every family – or whoever you call family - has its own needs and preferences, so in addition to meeting high-quality standards, this list of holiday homes also includes a variety of property types in popular European destinations,” said Karen Mullins from Vrbo.

Ms Mullins added: “Whether you prefer a beachfront house, a chalet in the mountain, a country mansion or a cottage, you can have an amazing stay at any of our European Holiday Homes of the Year.

Get your passports ready, here are 10 family-friendly properties you can jet off to for the summer holidays.

Vrbo reveals its 2022 European Holiday Homes of the Year

Modern villa with stunning sea views, swimming pool, Jaccuzi - Brittany, France

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Special features: Outdoor pool on the south terrace, sea view, Jacuzzi, free WiFi, near port and town

Average cost per night: £361

Villa San Piero: Perfect Vacation in Chianti with Pool, Panorama, Privacy - Tuscany, Italy

Sleeps: 10

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Special features: Garden with olive trees, infinity saltwater pool, barbecue loggia, exclusive access to Villa with chapel, pizza oven, private chef and driver, cooking class with private chef

Average cost per night: £589

Stunning Modern Design Villa Set On Mountain On Unique Location, Terraces & Pool - Majorca, Spain

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Special features: Free Wifi, private saltwater pool, BBQ, parking, near the sea and golf course

Average cost per night: £566

Fantastic villa with heatable swimming pool, air-con, free wifi - Algarve, Portugal

Sleeps: 13

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Special features: Air Conditioning, Free Wifi, large heatable outdoor swimming pool, traditional Algarve barbecue

Average cost per night: $457

Exquisite Family Villa With Spectacular Ocean Views And Heated Infinity Pool - Corfu, Greece

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Special features: BBQ area with stone gazebo, private patio area, all bedrooms have balconies, Air Conditioning, heated outdoor infinity swimming pool, Nespresso machine and boat hire available.

Average cost per night: $201

Trullo Santo Stefano - Vacation rental with swimming pool - San Michele Salentino, Puglia, Italy

Sleeps: 7

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Special features: Free WiFi, swimming pool, pets welcome, outdoor shower, covered terrace, wood-burning oven, fruit trees and BBQ

Average cost per night: £347

Waldhaus. Stylish half-timbered house + barrel sauna - Rieste, Germany

Sleeps: 8

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Special features: Pets welcome, parking, hot tub, free WiFi and fireplace

Average cost per night: £155

Villa Arbanessa with Heated Pool - Trogir, Croatia

Sleeps: 8

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Special features: heated swimming pool, 10 metres from beach, jacuzzi, sea views and pets welcome

Average cost per night: £396

Chalet Xel-Ha **** 180 ° view, Wood stove, Bubble sauna in the garden. - Haute-Savoie, France

Sleeps: 11

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Special features: South-facing terrace, table football, free WiFi, sauna and swimming pool

Average cost per night: £387

Outstanding North Norfolk property - Norfolk, UK

Sleeps: 8

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Special features: Pets welcome, fire place, free WiFi, underfloor heating, landscaped courtyard garden, smart TV and Sky, office, table football, restored ruins of a romantic Gothic chapel.

Average cost per night: £765

