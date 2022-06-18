WITH more and more gadgets being made available, it can be tempting to find them a place in our homes.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen or just fancy treating yourself to some new homeware, we might be able to help you out.

Lakeland is launching a Summer Sale with money off electricals including an air fryer and bread maker.

The sale is on now and customers can save up to 50 per cent off in the event.

Discounts you’ll find in Lakeland’s Summer Sale

Here’s a selection of the items that are included in the sale.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer Multicooker

Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer Multicooker (Lakeland)

Original price: £199.99

Sale price: £159.99

Whether you’re baking, roasting or air frying, this multicooker can do it all.

It’s an 11-in-one appliance meaning you can cook a variety of foods in all kinds of ways.

The control panel makes cooking easy and you can save 20% by adding this to your basket during the sale via the Lakeland website.

Lakeland Touchscreen Bread Maker

Lakeland Touchscreen Bread Maker (Lakeland)

Original price: £139.99

Sale price: £104.99

If you’re a keen baker or hoping to give baking a go, this could be the ideal addition to your kitchen worktop.

With 12 programmes, this bread maker doesn’t just make bread - you can also use it to make cake and even jam or yoghurt.

Save 25% by adding it to your basket now via the Lakeland website.

Lakeland Classic 5-Piece Pan Set

Lakeland Classic 5-Piece Pan Set (Lakeland)

Original price: £129.99

Sale price: £97.49

With pans being an essential in the kitchen, it’s no surprise that they eventually need replacing.

This 5-piece set means you’ll have a variety of sizes and pans ideal for cooking different dishes and ingredients - you’ll get a milk pan, a frying pan and three saucepans of various sizes.

In the Summer Sale you can save 25% via the Lakeland website.

Asado uBer-Q Barbecue, Rotisserie, Grill plate and Carry Bag

Asado uBer-Q Barbecue, Rotisserie, Grill plate and Carry Bag (Lakeland/Canva)

Original price: £169.99

Sale price: £129.99

If you’re likely to be hosting a BBQ during the summer, this could be the ideal addition to your garden gathering.

Whether you want to cook kebabs or fry sausages, you can with this BBQ and its multiple cooking functions.

It comes with its own carry bag so you can easily whip it out when your turn to host rolls back around.

Make it yours via the Lakeland website.

You can shop Lakeland’s Summer Sale via the website.