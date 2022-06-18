THE fashionable jewellery brand Abbott Lyon has released a brand new collection to mark PRIDE month.

The new four piece collection is in partnership with LGBTQ+ helpline charity Switchboard.

Additionally, the charity supports a safe space for anyone wanting to discuss any matters, including sexuality, gender identity, sexual health, and emotional well-being.

And to mark the month, 100% of all proceeds from the collection will be donated to Switchboard.

The collection includes a rainbow tennis necklace and a rainbow tennis bracelet that is both customisable and available in gold and silver all with a two-year guarantee.

Abbot Lyon Pride collection:

Custom Name Rainbow Tennis Necklace-

Available in both gold and silver, this necklace celebrates Pride month in luxury style with colourful rainbow jewels.

The customisable necklace lets you make it your own with the choice of any name in bold capital letters.

The 18k Gold plated stainless steel and cubic zirconia has a two-year guarantee and is water, sweat and heat resistant too.

Plus, over sixty percent of the necklace is made from recycled materials and comes in luxury sustainable packaging.

You can get it now and donate to Switchboard for £85 via the Abbot Lyon website.

Custom Name Rainbow Tennis Bracelet-

If you're not a fan of necklaces but love the collection, then no need to worry as Abbot Lyon has created a Rainbow Tennis Bracelet.

The bracelet keeps into the theme of Pride with its rainbow pattern featured on the chain.

Plus, you can also add a name or word of your choice to the bracelet in a choice of gold or silver.

The nickel-free jewellery has a chain length of six to eight inches with the option to add an extender.

It even has an innovative anti-tarnish protective coating so you can be reassured that it will always look perfect.

You can buy the tennis bracelet now via Abbot Lyon and donate to Switchboard for £75.

