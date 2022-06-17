THE Crown Prosecution Service has released CCTV video footage of a West Wales bouncer Sam Skinner assaulting customer Ryan Lewis causing actual bodily harm.

Skinner pleaded not guilty to the offence however this week, following a two day trial at Swansea Crown Court, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

The assault took place in the early hours of September 5, 2021.

Sentencing will take place in Swansea Crown Court on July 14.

 