THE Crown Prosecution Service has released CCTV video footage of a West Wales bouncer Sam Skinner assaulting customer Ryan Lewis causing actual bodily harm.
Skinner pleaded not guilty to the offence however this week, following a two day trial at Swansea Crown Court, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.
The assault took place in the early hours of September 5, 2021.
MORE NEWS
- Haverfordwest bouncer Sam Skinner 'grabbed client like a doll'
- Haverfordwest nightclub bouncer gives his defence in assault trial
- Haverfordwest nightclub bouncer Sam Skinner guilty of assault
Sentencing will take place in Swansea Crown Court on July 14.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here