THE eye-catching mural in memory of former Wales manger Gary Speed has been unveiled in Cardiff.

Earlier this week, the Argus' sister paper the Leader reported that the stunning tribute was being put together by Unify Creative.

Now, pictures have been circulating on social media of the mural - located on the junction of Atlas Road and Leckwith Road - in its full glory.

2022 marks 11 years since the former Wales international footballer and manager took his own life, aged 42 years old.

In his heyday, Speed was a much-loved and hard-working midfielder for Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

Speed, born in Mancot, Flintshire, also earned 85 caps for Wales and is high up on the Premier League's all-time appearance-makers with 535 of those to his name.

He is viewed by many as the man who set the foundations for the success that the Wales national football team has enjoyed over recent years.

Cymru have qualified for the last two European Championships (2016, 2021) and the upcoming World Cup in Qatar (Which gets underway in November 2022).

S4C show Heno posted the following picture of the Speed mural to their Twitter account

“There’s Only One Gary Speed” yn haul braf y brifddinas.



— Heno 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HenoS4C) June 17, 2022

Although the scaffolding around the mural in Cardiff has now bee removed, Unify Creative have stated that it will officially be finished next week.

It features a portrait of Speed with the words 'Only One Gary Speed' beside it.