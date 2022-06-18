A TESCO superstore in Chepstow was forced to close after a major water leak.

The leak happened some time before 1pm on Saturday, June 18 at the superstore on Station Road in Chepstow.

One customer, Matthew Bridge, said: "Three aisles were closed off and it was leaking all over the deli/fresh food counter from the ceiling.

"I reckon it was a water main or tank issue.

"The shop was forcing a closure at 1.15pm and turning new customers away.

"It's been closed all afternoon."

It is unknown whether or not the store will reopen tomorrow, though Mr Bridge said that it looked to be reopening at around 5pm.

Nothing is known about the origin of the leak.

The Argus has approached Tesco for comment.