HERE at the Argus we've always followed local sports closely.

In some cases we've followed the career of a young player from the very start, all the way to the top.

For example - do you recognise the young boy in the picture above holding the trophy aloft? It's none other than former Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn, pictured in 1994 as captain of St Joseph's High School's football team.

We've dug out loads of other pictures of sports teams from our archive - see if you can spot a familiar face or two.

St Joseph's High School, Duffryn, celebrate winning the Gwent School’s u13 Fussels Cup in 1994, beating Chepstow 2-1 in the final. In the middle of the front row is the team’s captain, Michael Flynn, who went on to play for and manage Newport County.

Pill AFC celebrate victory in the Gwent Amateur Cup Final in 1993.

Pontllanfraith’s Welsh League squad from 1988.

Rogerstone AFC in 1990.

This is the Trethomas Bluebirds team of 1933-34. It was taken outside the Bedwas Workmen’s Hall. The team finished third in the Welsh league second division winning 18 and drawing seven of their 32 games. They scored 83 goals.

The Caldicot Town team pictured in 1992.

St Julian’s Junior School soccer and rugby squads with the many trophies they won during the 1987 season.

This picture taken in April 1991 shows Thornhill u14s captain Darren Hayward and coach Lee Berry with the ball alongside some of the rest of the team.