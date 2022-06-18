AIRBNB often can provide some unique places to stay in throughtout the UK, but you might not have heard of one you can share overnight with a miniature horse.

Located in Thurgarton, Nottinghamshire, you'll be able to share the property with a Shetland stallion named Basil.

The property acts as a converted apartment that is directly attached to Basil's stable, with a doorway in-between separating the two.

Visitors will have the opportunity to go into the stable to give Basil a bit of fuss, and also take in some picturesque views.

A look inside the bedroom at Basil's Place (Brittany Sparham // Instagram @onhorseback/Airbnb)

On its Airbnb page the description of the property reads: "Basils place is situated on the grounds of a 17th-century manor, surrounded by a picturesque 60 acre estate.

"The apartment is directly attached to Basil's stable, where there is a doorway in between the two spaces.

Basil in his stable (Brittany Sparham // Instagram @onhorseback/Airbnb)

"Sometimes our baby lambs will be in the stable too. In the paddocks, we also have a herd of Highland cows, Hebridean sheep, horses, chickens and Norwegian Forrest cats. All of our animals are kept strictly as pets."

Inside Basil's Place (Brittany Sparham // Instagram @onhorseback/Airbnb)

The apartment has one bedroom (with three beds) and one bathroom accommodating a total of four guests.

If you fancy booking a stay with Basil you can view the Airbnb page here.