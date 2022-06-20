WITH the availability and reliability of electric vehicles increasing seemingly every day, an increasing number of drivers are opting to go electric when buying a new car.

But is it really the right time to be buying an electric vehicle if you live in Gwent?

While you never have to drive far to find a petrol station, electric vehicle charging points are less prominent, leaving some to wonder if there is a risk they could find themselves stranded, without power and with no charging points for miles.

According to Zap-Map, an app tracking electric vehicle charging points across the UK, there are 206 places across Gwent’s five local authority areas where vehicles can be charged.

Looked at on a map, it can be seen that these are largely concentrated in urban areas, with few in the more rural regions or smaller towns. Indeed, it appears a driver running out of charge almost anywhere in Monmouthshire could be in quite serious trouble.

Picture: zap-map

Potential owners will also want to consider the potential costs involved. Fuel prices have reached new highs in recent weeks – with the average cost of filling up a family car is now an unprecedented £100, so it’s understandable for drivers to be wondering if there’s an alternative option.

While the cost of fully charging the average electric vehicle is far cheaper at only between £14 and £16, according to personal finance site Nimble Fins, the vehicles themselves come with a much higher pricetag, with the average electric vehicle costing £44,000. In comparison, the average price of a non-electric car is between £12,000 and £28,000.

In October 2021, the Welsh Government set out its EV Charging Action Plan, which aims to offer a charging facility every 20 miles across Wales by 2025.

But there’s some way to get to achieve this. In October last year, the government recognised that the number of charging points was about ‘one for one for every six battery electric vehicles’.

The Argus approached Arup, the firm working with the Welsh Government on the Action Plan, but no one was available to comment.

Blaenau Gwent is playing a crucial role in the development of electric vehicles and other low-carbon technologies, thanks to the Welsh Government’s investment into the so-called ‘Tech Valleys’ programme. It promises to bring new critical infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Helen Cunningham, Blaenau Gwent Council’s executive member for place and environment, said: “It’s really important to emphasise that a green transition must also be an inclusive one that addresses wider inequalities between people and places.

“In Blaenau Gwent, almost one in three households have no access to a car, and the costs of an electric vehicle remain prohibitive for many people, especially families on lower incomes and those being hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis.”

She added: "Ensuring we have good electric vehicle infrastructure such as charging points is an important part of a mixed approach to more sustainable transport which also includes decent public transport and continuing to develop active travel routes."

For an up-to-date map of EV charging points across Wales and the whole of the UK, you can visit zap-map.com