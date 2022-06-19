NEWPORT welcomed back an annual family fun day held to raise money for the Turner Syndrome Support Society (TSSS).

The event, which has been held since 2014, was cancelled for two years running due to the Covid pandemic, but made a return this year.

It was once again organised by the family of Kara-Jay Horton, 11, who has Turner Syndrome.

Turner Syndrome is a genetic condition that affects one in every 2,000 baby girls.

Symptoms vary, though height and fertility issues are common.

Regular checks are needed for the heart, kidneys and reproductive system.

The event was held at St Patrick's Social Club in Cromwell Road, Newport, on Saturday, June 18.

Unfortunately, poor weather meant that some activities that were meant to be outdoors could not take place, though the vast majority of events were taken inside.

A bouncy castle, raffle and stalls were set up inside the social club.

Actors dressed up in Disneyland-style scostumes delighted attendees as iconic figures, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Frozen character Olaf.

A dance group - Team Kotecha - also performed at the event.

Darren Rice, Kara-Jay's grandfather, organises the family fun days.

Mr Rice has a TSSS tattoo in support of the organisation.

He said: "We've had two years being unable to do anything.

"Considering the weather, it went really well."

Kelly Horton, Kara-Jay's mother, said: "She (Kara-Jay) absolutely loved it.

"As she always says, it was 'her day'.

"She was very disappointed when it didn't happen before."

The family says that they have raised more than £14,000 for TSSS over the years since Kara-Jay was diagnosed.

This latest event raised £906.95.