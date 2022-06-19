An air crash investigation into an incident in Usk which left two people seriously injured is “nearing completion”.

In recent months, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been working to determine the cause of an incident, which took place at Usk Airfield, Monmouthshire, on June 13, 2021.

On that day, a Grob G103C Twin III Acro glider failed in its attempt to land on the runway – entering a spin close to the ground, before hitting a tree close to the airfield boundary.

Both occupants – a qualified pilot and an instructor, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

It is understood that the aircraft was damaged beyond repair.

The following day, a team from the AAIB – which is headquartered in Hampshire, was sent to Usk to investigate.

At the time, they said: “We have been notified of an accident involving a glider that occurred near Usk in South Wales. A team of inspectors have been sent to commence an investigation.”

Last week, on the one year anniversary of the incident, the AAIB issued an update on their investigation.

What happened in Usk last year?





According to the anniversary statement, published on June 13, 2022, the Grob G103C Twin III Acro glider took off from Usk Airfield with its qualified pilot carrying out a winch launch check, with an instructor on board.

The statement said: “During the first planned launch, at a height of approximately 150 feet, the instructor simulated a failed launch. In the resulting manoeuvre, the glider was unable to land back at the airfield.”

Continuing, it read: “It entered a spin close to the ground and then struck a tree on the airfield boundary. Both pilots were seriously injured.”

What has the AAIB said?





One year on from the crash, the AAIB revealed that they have spent the last year looking into the actions of the pilots on board the glider, along with “wider safety management issues”.

While they have not said when this investigation might be completed, it is understood to be “nearing completion”.

Once it is completed, the report is set to be published online as per AAIB policy.