Newport and Gwent looks set for a significant amount of travel disruption over the coming days, with a major rail strike planned.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are to strike for three days in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.

As a result, train services across the UK have been slashed, with just 4,500 out of the usual 20,000 services set to run on the strike days.

These strikes are set to take place on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23, and Saturday June 25.

Locally, Transport for Wales (TfW) has advised its passengers not to travel on the strike days.

And, due to the wider disruption caused, TfW is also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.

While they are not one of the 13 operators on strike, critical railways infrastructure is operated by Network Rail – who are striking, and as a result, disruption is expected.

But, while the railways are set to be compromised over the coming days, one bus firm – which operates routes across Newport and Gwent, has stressed that they are “ready to help keep Britain on the move”.

What has Stagecoach said?





Stagecoach, who operate a number of routes in the local area, has released a statement, pledging to do their bit to help get people from A to B with trains at a standstill.

Nationwide, it is thought that they have 7,300 buses and coaches available on regional and national networks.

A representative for the bus firm said that they are “ready to help keep Britain on the move as people plan alternative travel to avoid the disruption caused by next week’s rail strikes.”

The company also operates the Megabus company, which has seen an 85 per cent increase in bookings for the week of the rail strikes, compared to the previous week.

Carla Stockton-Jones, UK managing director for Stagecoach said: “All year round, our services provide people with connections for work, schools, visiting friends and family, getting to the high street, as well as helping tourists see visitor attractions.

“With the rail strikes looming, we know people are looking for alternative ways to travel. Our bus and coach services are a greener way to travel and can help people avoid the stress of being stuck in the car in traffic jams.

“Our Stagecoach bus app offers easy mobile ticketing, as well as real-time journey information and our low fares mean people can also avoid the huge spike in prices at the pumps.”

More information can be found on the Stagecoach website here.