BACK in 1993 residents of Islwyn were waging war on the "killjoys" who wanted to shut down their cherished open-air baths.

Here's how we reported the story at the time:

The battling bathers are determined to make as big a splash as they can to keep afloat Islwyn's last open-air baths at Springfield, Pontllanfraith.

Already more than 300 residents have signed a petition to be handed in to the civic centre on Friday. The full council will make their final decision on February 23.

Adults, children and teenagers alike went to the baths on Thursday to protest at the recreation committee's closure recommendation.

Petition organiser Judith Richards said: "We have got to fight it and we fighting it to win.

"I'm hoping they will not rubber-stamp this. I think it is an horrendous decision for Pont and I think it's the wrong decision for the borough."

Mrs Richards, aged 40, of Lea Court, Pontllanfraith, added: "All of the us, where we were young, had a thoroughly good time there."

She said children, who were safe there, could be vulnerable to attack travelling to the borough's indoor pools.

Father-of-three Anthony Webster, aged 40, of Woodland Road, said: "It's disgusting really. It should never be allowed."

His 12-year-old song Craig said: "I just like swimming there and having fun and there's nowhere else you can go to have fun."

A report before the committee states they had to shave off three per cent from the department's costs, and just 350 attended weekly last summer - compared with 730 the year before, partly due to underinvestment in the pool.

A council spokeswoman said the gap between income and costs on the pool was great while the public preferred indoor facilities.

Increasing fees would be counterproductive, while children would not attended if the baths were opened before the summer holidays.

Assessing the future of the nearby kiddies' paddling pool is also planned.

"Officers feel that the dwindling customers over a number of years and the increased costs in running a venture of this nature makes it common sense to consider closing the baths."